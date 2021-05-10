Coldplay performed their latest single ‘Higher Power’ during a guest appearance on American Idol over the weekend – you can watch their performance below.

The four-piece released their new song on Friday (May 7), which premiered during a special link-up to the International Space Station for an “extraterrestrial transmission” to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is on board the ISS.

Coldplay delivered a colourful live performance of ‘Higher Power’ during the latest episode of American Idol in the US, with the band surrounded by planet-like props and backed by a dazzling light show.

Advertisement

You can watch Coldplay perform ‘Higher Power’ on American Idol below.

The band have yet to officially confirm whether they are readying a new album, but in an interview last week Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland hinted that “there won’t not be” a new Coldplay LP on the way.

“We’re not supposed to say, but there won’t not be one,” Martin said in reference to the possibility of a new Coldplay album, with Buckland adding: “We’ve recorded more than one song.”

Coldplay are among the artists who are set to perform live during the upcoming Glastonbury livestream event.

Advertisement

The online broadcast is taking place instead of this year’s Worthy Farm festival, which has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.