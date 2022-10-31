Watch Coldplay perform Iranian protest anthem ‘Baraye’

Coldplay were joined by Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani at their shows at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate to perform Iranian protest anthem ‘Baraye’ – check out footage below.

Protests have been taking place throughout Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was initially arrested in Tehran by the “morality police” for not wearing her hijab in accordance with government standards. Police claimed she suffered heart failure at the station, although witnesses have claimed Amini was severely beaten by the authorities.

Messages of support have been shared by the likes of Dua Lipa and Yungblud.

Over the weekend, Coldplay performed two concerts at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate where they covered Iranian protest anthem ‘Baraye’ by Shervin Hajipour. For both performances, they were joined by exiled Iranian actor Farahani.

“We’re going to sing a song that right now is being sung by many people in Iran,” said Coldplay’s Chris Martin, introducing the song. “I don’t know if you’ve seen on the news, but young women and young people are fighting for their freedom, for the right to be themselves. We believe as a band everyone should be free to be themselves, as long as you don’t hurt anybody else. We fully send our love and support to those brave young people fighting for their freedom.”

“There’s a song they sing called ‘Baraye’ by an artist called Shervin Hajipour, who’s in trouble with the authorities just for writing a song about people being free,” he added.

The 25-year-old wrote the song using messages that Iranian citizens had posted online sharing their individual misery, pain and grief. Shortly after the song was released, the singer was arrested and the track deleted from Instagram. He’s since been released on bail.

Sharing footage of the performance online, Farahani wrote: “A gift from Coldplay to the people of Iran. Heroes of our world today, fighting on the streets, shouting ‘Woman Life Freedom’. Risking and giving their lives. Immense gratitude to Coldplay for being with us with all their heart and soul.”

Coldplay’s Buenos Aires shows were livestreamed to thousands of cinemas in over 70 countries. For the first date, they were joined by BTS’ Jin to perform their recently-released collab ‘The Astronaut’.

Speaking to NME last year about ‘People Of The Pride’ from ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, Martin said that the track is about “human politics. This is the politics that believes that everyone on the planet has a right to be themselves. And I think whether you’re an old soft-rock superstar, or a young whippersnapper, you’re allowed to believe that.”