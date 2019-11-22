Watch Coldplay perform their new album ‘Everyday Life’ under a beautiful sunrise in Jordan

The band will play again at sunset tonight

Coldplay performed their new album, ‘Everyday Life’ in its entirety at sunrise in Jordan this morning to mark the album’s release day.

The band were joined earlier today (November 22) by Femi Kuti, Stromae and more for the show in the country’s capital of Amman.

Coldplay will perform once again in the capital tonight at sunset (streaming on YouTube at 2pm GMT). Watch the sunrise performance in full below.

‘Everyday Life’, Coldplay’s eighth studio album, is out today (November 22). An NME review of the album calls the record a “confounding experiment from a deceptively forward-thinking band.”

“Chris Martin and co. take on heady themes of love, war, racism, faith, gun control, friendship, climate change, police brutality and more. This inventive eighth album is proof that Coldplay are more adventurous than they’re often given credit for,” the review continues.

Ahead of the release of the new album, Coldplay said they won’t tour the record until they can do so sustainably, and that they’re looking at more “environmentally beneficial” ways of touring in the future.

Chris Martin also said that mean comments from fans put him off playing Glastonbury 2020. “I did pop up on stage last year and I loved doing so,” he said. “Then I saw a tweet afterwards which said ‘you can always rely on him to come on in a tracksuit and ruin everything’.

“Sometimes these things hurt me because I’m human.”