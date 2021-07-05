Watch Coldplay’s firework-fuelled ‘Higher Power’ performance for Independence Day

Coldplay have marked Independence Day in the US by delivering a firework-fuelled performance of ‘Higher Power’ for Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular.

While 500 vaccinated fans were originally set to attend the Queens recording, a crowd of roughly 8000 New Yorkers eventually turned out to transform the event into a stunning celebration which boasted the band’s biggest live audience since the coronavirus pandemic began.

More than 1,000 fireworks were also set off on a barge on the East River behind the band as they performed ‘Higher Power’ and ‘Viva La Vida’.

Between recordings, fans were also treated to an impromptu off-camera set of songs such as ‘Yellow’, ‘Clocks’ and ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’.

‘Higher Power’ was originally released on May 7, with its accompanying music video dropping last month. It is expected to be the lead single from the band’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled ninth studio album.

The band also played the song live in May in the grounds of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins which formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021.

The four-piece performed their first-ever live TikTok set in May to benefit Red Nose Day USA.

Coldplay are yet to announce details of their ninth album, but it is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Their last album came in 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’.