Coldplay have released a parody press conference video to mark the announcement that they will launch new album ‘Everyday Life’ with two performances in Jordan.

Last month, the band confirmed that they’ll release the double album on November 22 – split into two halves called ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ respectively. The first two tracks to arrive from the album were ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Sharing that they will preview the new album by performing it at two shows in Amman on November 22, the news was accompanied by a hilarious press conference featuring Portlandia stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

In the clip, Coldplay are seen talking about the Jordan performances to an audience made of up blow-up aliens, Muppet characters and cardboard cutouts of Tom Cruise, Jesus and Marilyn Monroe.

Asked a series of awkward questions, including “Why still continue with Coldplay?” and “I was wondering if you were familiar with the old quote: ‘When the songs are dire call the gospel choir’?” there’s even a moment when Armisen switches places with Chris Martin and does an overstated impression of the frontman.

“We don’t give a toss about no one because we’re fucking Coldplay,” he says, mocking Martin with an exaggerated cockney accent.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin recently discussed how ‘Everyday Life’ was inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’.

“It’s very Game of Thrones, and also I think the music we’re making right now is very earthy and there’s not much glamour to it. It’s very raw and that just felt like the nicest way of telling people,” he explained.