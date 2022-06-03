Watch Confidence Man’s new music video for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’

Confidence Man have shared a new music video for their track ‘Luvin U Is Easy’, lifted from their latest album ‘TILT’.

The clip for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ stays true to the Confidence Man formula of extravagant and exciting visuals. Directed by Matt Sav, it features action shots of Janet Planet, Sugar Bones, Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild as they zip around on jetskis and dance on the bow of a yacht.

Check out the music video for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ below.

Advertisement

Speaking of the clip in a press statement, Planet and Bones said: “Luvin u is easy, riding jetskis is hard. But we always put our bodies on the line for you. Wet. Hot. Euro. Trash. In ur ears and out your mouth.”

The clip arrives shortly after the outfit made their television debut on BBC’s Later With Jools Holland. As the musical guests, they performed ‘Holiday’, also lifted from ‘TILT’. Watch that below too.

Confidence Man released ‘TILT’ in April as the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Confident Music For Confident People’. NME gave the new record four stars in a review, calling it “over-the-top pop of the highest order”.

“Confidence Man have had their fair share of detractors, many of them dismissive of the band’s overt humour as somehow not being ‘real music’, and so it’s hard not to see their significant steps forward here as a direct riposte,” wrote NME‘s Patrick Clarke. “Luckily, ‘TILT’ is a record that proves that campness and ridiculousness doesn’t have to come at the expense of real depth.”

Advertisement

Speaking of the record in an interview with NME, Planet said “I feel like the pop music we’re writing has an edge. It’s weird and it’s wonky. It’s pop on a tilt. The motto of the record is partnering this soft, feminine energy with also this hot, feminine energy.”