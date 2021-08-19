Watch Corey Taylor and his band cover Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails songs in KISS make-up

Corey Taylor and his solo live band treated fans in Springfield, Missouri to covers of Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails during their gig earlier this week – watch footage below.

The Slipknot frontman is currently touring his 2020 debut solo album ‘CMFT’, which was released last October in the US.

Taylor and his live backing band performed the Springfield gig on Monday (August 16) while wearing full KISS make-up, with the band performing an extended set after support act Cherry Bombs (the dance troupe of Taylor’s wife, Alicia Dove) were unable to perform.

While Taylor’s setlist featured eight songs from ‘CMFT’, the rest of it comprised covers of songs by Slipknot (‘Wait and Bleed’ and ‘Snuff’), Nine Inch Nails (‘Something I Can Never Have’), Stone Sour, Cheap Trick and John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band.

You can watch fan-shot videos of Taylor and his band’s covers, as well as Monday’s setlist, below.

‘HWY 666’

‘Meine Lux’

‘Halfway Down’

‘Tired’ (Stone Sour song)

‘Samantha’s Gone’

‘Culture Head’

‘Song #3’ (Stone Sour song)

‘Something I Can Never Have’ (Nine Inch Nails cover)

‘Snuff’ (Slipknot song)

‘Made of Scars’ (Stone Sour song)

‘Absolute Zero’ (Stone Sour song)

‘Wait and Bleed’ (Slipknot song)

‘Black Eyes Blue’

‘On the Dark Side’ (John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band cover)

‘Bother’ (Stone Sour song)

‘Through Glass’ (Stone Sour song)

‘European Tour Bus Bathroom Song’

‘Dream Police’ (Cheap Trick cover)

‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’

Taylor performed maskless with his backing back for Slipknot’s ‘Wait and Bleed’ for the first time last week during a gig in North Dakota.