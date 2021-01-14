Watch Corey Taylor ignite hilarity in new video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’

Corey Taylor has released a tongue-in-cheek music video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’, a cut from his debut solo album, ‘CMFT’.

The Slipknot frontman brought on several big name friends for the comedic video, including actor Dean Cameron, Steel Panther, Ace Von Johnson, Jonah Nimoy and more.

Cameron plays a disgruntled director, who arrives on set to shoot a music video only to be put off by the band’s glam-rock antics. Taylor – who had been serving as a cameraman – unites with other members of the crew on the set’s stage and blows Cameron away with their skill.

Watch the video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ below:

In a statement, Taylor said, “The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: Making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time.

“We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our own song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake.”

Taylor’s ‘CMFT’ dropped last October. Upon its release, the album marked his first solo offering, as well as his first new music since Slipknot released ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ in 2019.

Last month the musician dropped a music video for another album cut, ‘Everybody Dies On My Birthday’, released to coincide with his 47th birthday.

Earlier this week, Taylor – who also fronts Stone Sour – revealed he has a lot planned for 2021, telling Kerrang! of his plans for a solo tour, shows with Slipknot, a film and more.

“I’m doing the ‘CMFT’ thing before the Slipknot tours kind of kick back in,@ Taylor said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to do that, and then just see what happens after that.”