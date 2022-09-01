Watch couple get engaged during Arctic Monkeys’ set at Leeds Festival

A couple got engaged during Arctic Monkeys‘ headline show at Leeds Festival last Sunday (August 28) – see the footage below.

As BBC Look North reports, Zak and Emily – who have been together for eight years – were watching AM close out the northern edition of Reading & Leeds 2022 when Zak got down on one knee.

Emily had previously asked Zak if she could get up on his shoulders during the Monkeys’ performance of ‘505’, which ended their main set ahead of a three-track encore. “It just felt like, for me, that was the right moment,” Zak explained.

Recalling the proposal, Emily added that it was “amazing”. Her fiancé said: “It was spontaneous but it was the right moment.” According to Zak, his wife-to-be had been dropping some hints earlier in the day.

The couple explained that it may be “quite a while” until they get married as they have just bought a new house together and will need to save up. You can watch the interview in the tweet below.

Where better to propose to your girlfriend than at one of the biggest festivals of the year during your favourite song and in front of your favourite band? 🎵💍❤️ @arcticmonkeys pic.twitter.com/5Zn63yAUNn — BBC East Yorks and Lincs (@looknorthBBC) August 31, 2022

Arctic Monkeys’ appearances at Reading & Leeds 2022 marked the band’s first UK gigs in almost four years, and formed part of an ongoing European tour.

The current run of dates has seen Alex Turner and co. preview an unreleased number called ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, ahead of releasing their comeback single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ on Tuesday (August 30).

Both tracks will feature on Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is due to arrive on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here). Other songs set to appear on the record include ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘Jet Skis On The Moat’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Mr Schwartz’.

Per a press release, the upcoming LP “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

During his first interview about ‘The Car’, frontman Turner told the Big Issue that the Monkeys had come “back to earth” on the album following the divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have announced an intimate “phone-free” theatre show in New York for later this month. Further UK concerts are yet to be confirmed – check out NME‘s four-star review of the band’s Reading set here.