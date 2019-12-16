This weekend saw Courteeners play an emotional homecoming show at Manchester Arena, where they covered fellow hometown heroes Oasis with a performance of ‘Live Forever’. Check it out below.

The band, who stormed London’s Olympia last month, returned to Manchester for their last show of the year before the release of new album ‘More. Again. Forever’ in January.

After Courteeners were accompanied on stage for a string section for a short segment of the show, frontman Liam Fray then performed an acoustic solo set before returning for a full band encore. During his acoustic section, Fray delivered an unplanned rendition of Oasis ‘Live Forever’.

The band also aired the new live favourite and likely future single ‘Heart Attack’, a glam-infused stomper from the new record. Skip to 12mins 14 secs below to see it performed, along with other fan highlights from the show.

Here’s a version of the song performed at last month’s London show.

Courteeners’ setlist was:

Are You in Love With a Notion?

Cavorting

No One Will Ever Replace Us

Summer

Bide Your Time

The Opener

Small Bones

Heart Attack

Fallowfield Hillbilly

Heavy Jacket

Sycophant

Lose Control

More. Again. Forever.

With String Section

You Overdid It Doll

Please Don’t

Better Man

That Kiss

The 17th

Liam Fray acoustic

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Live forever (Oasis cover)

Smiths Disco

Encore

Beautiful Head

Modern Love

Not Nineteen Forever

What Took You So Long?

‘More. Again. Forever’ will arrive on January 17, before the band headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow next July alongside Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

So far from the new album, the band have shared the title track, along with the singles ‘Heavy Jacket‘ and ‘Better Man‘ – the latter two come with videos made in collaboration with Emma Jane Unsworth.

Speaking to NME, Fray admitted that it was “a miracle that the new album got made”.

“I just couldn’t get myself or my head together,” said Fray. “My confidence completely dropped. I couldn’t write a riff. I couldn’t write a couplet. I had nothing, for the first time ever. I was like, ‘This could be it’. I was looking at properties in the Highlands of Scotland to get away and get my farm ready. Once you go down that road in your head, fucking hell – you can’t just call an Uber and say, ‘Come get me out of here’. It was a slow fucking process.

“People were coming in and trying to book you for festivals and saying, ‘Have you got a record?’ As the songwriter, it was on my shoulders. We’ve got three members in this band plus crew and touring festivals is the lifeblood of every band. The festivals pay your way. So yeah, it’s a miracle it happened, but here we are – headlining TRNSMT.”