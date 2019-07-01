Watch Courtney Barnett duet with Wilco on ‘Handshake Drugs’

Barnett joins competition winners at Wilco's festival Solid Sound

Courtney Barnett has joined a host of competition winners to sing karaoke with Wilco during the band’s festival Solid Sound.

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival saw 10 competition winners sing karaoke at the event at MASS MoCA in Massachusetts, billed as ‘Wilco’s Karaoke Hour’.

The show saw the winners sing covers of Wilco songs, with Wilco as their backing band.

During the event, Barnett got on stage to sing a version of ‘Handshake Drugs’ from Wilco’s 2004 album ‘A Star Is Born’.

Other karaoke singers included guitarist Nels Cline’s wife Yuka Honda, who sang ‘We Aren’t The World (Safety Girl)’ and singer Jeff Tweedy’s son Sammy Tweedy, who performed ‘I’m Always In Love’.

As well as Barnett, other performers at the festival included Cate Le Bon, The Feelies and REM spin-off The Minus 5.

Among the Wilco songs the band played at the karaoke show included ‘Heavy Metal Drummer’, ‘Dawned On Me’ and ‘Poor Places’.

It was announced in May that Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy will appear in the new series of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tweedy’s role is being kept under wraps, but it won’t be Tweedy’s acting debut. He appeared as Scott Tanner in Parks And Recreation and played himself in the film Heart Beats Loud.

It’s believed Tweedy landed the role in Curb Your Enthusiasm as he is good friends with Jeff Carlin, who plays Larry David’s agent Jeff in the HBO comedy.

Wilco go on a brief UK tour in September. Dates are below.

A new book on the band, Wilcopedia: A Comprehensive Guide To The Music Of America’s Best Band by journalist Daniel Cook Johnson, is published by Jawbone Press on September 17.

Courtney Barnett plays a weekend of festivals at the end of August.

Barnett will appear at Indian Summer in Glasgow on August 29, followed by Manchester Psych Festival the day after and End Of The Road on August 31.

Wilco’s tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

26 – Glasgow Barrowlands

27 – Manchester Albert Hall

28- Hammersmith Eventim Apollo