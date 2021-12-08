Watch Courtney Barnett perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Courtney Barnett made her return to late-night TV this week, performing her latest single, ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Australian indie-rocker appeared with bassist Bones Sloane and drummer Stella Mozgawa (of Warpaint fame), delivering a danceable rendition of the cut – pulled from her recent third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ – with a slight increase in tempo. It’s an otherwise faithful reflection of the studio mix, drenched with the cruisy, slacker-esque flair Barnett is renowned for.

Take a look at Barnett’s performance below:

‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ was initially shared as the final single from ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, following ‘Rae Street’, ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’. Upon its release, Barnett explained that the track was written after she’d had a change of heart towards the tried-and-true concept of the love song.

“I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it,” she said. “[The song] comes from the state of where my head was at – trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

Her third solo album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ was released last month via Marathon Artists. NME gave it a four-star review, with writer El Hunt saying that “partly as a consequence of being written and recorded during the pandemic ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine”.

Barnett is currently underway with a sprawling North American tour, which began at the end of November and is set to run until mid-February. Her US run will be followed by a string of dates in Australia next March, coinciding with the local release of her forthcoming documentary, Anonymous Club.

Earlier this year, Barnett teamed up with Vagabon to cover Tim Hardin’s ‘Reason To Believe’ and Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Don’t Do It’. August also saw her drop a cover of ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ by The Velvet Underground, and in October, she released ‘Smile Real Nice’, an original theme song for a new animated adaptation of Harriet The Spy.