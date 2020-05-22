Watch Courtney Barnett perform ‘Sunday Roast’ on ‘Fallon’ from isolation

Courtney Barnett has performed a stripped-back version of ‘Sunday Roast’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from her bedroom in isolation.

Barnett played the ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ cut simply, with just an unamplified acoustic guitar made by the Australian guitar brand Maton. Watch it below:

The Melburnian singer-songwriter has played Fallon in person four times before; in 2018 with ‘Nameless, Faceless’, in 2016 with a cover of The Grateful Dead’s ‘Speedway Boogie’, 2015 with ‘Pedestrian at Best’ and 2014 playing ‘Avant Gardner’. The new performance is her first time on the late show since it has moved to its At Home isolation format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barnett recently performed alongside Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq to raise money for First Nations communities in Victoria impacted by the pandemic.

She and fellow Milk! Records artist Evelyn Ida Morris are currently working on a soundtrack for the upcoming documentary film Brazen Hussies, centred on the Women’s Liberation movement in Australia. It is being crowdfunded in post-production, and has reached 40.2% of its goal of $232,910.

Earlier this year, Barnett teamed up with Anna Calvi to rework Calvi’s song ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’ as part ‘Hunted’, a collection containing new interpretations of songs on her 2018 album ‘Hunter’.