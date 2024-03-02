Watch Courtney Love play Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Courtney Love joined Billie Joe Armstrong‘s covers band The Coverups onstage in London again last night (March 1) where she delivered a joint performance of Hole‘s ‘Celebrity Skin’ – watch below.

The Green Day side-project – famed for their impromptu gigs with renditions of rock and punk staples – played a 25-song set at the 100 Club on Oxford Street yesterday after taking to the stage at The Garage in Islington on Tuesday (February 27), per Setlist.FM.

Love made a surprise appearance at the first show, assisting Armstrong and co. on covers of Tom Petty‘s ‘Even The Losers’, and Cheap Trick’s ‘He’s A Whore’ and ‘Surrender’. Last night, the singer returned to play Hole’s 1998 hit ‘Celebrity Skin’.

She also participated in a version of David Bowie‘s classic single ‘Suffragette City’, and again played ‘Surrender’ by Cheap Trick. Additionally, The Coverups took on Bryan Adams‘ ‘Summer Of ’69’, The Strokes‘ ‘Last Nite’, The Clash‘s ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ and more at the 350-capacity venue.

You can see fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The Coverups’ setlist at the 100 Club was:



‘A Million Miles Away’ (The Plimsouls cover)

‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ (Ramones cover)

‘Ever Fallen In Love’ (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Buzzcocks cover)

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ (Tommy James & The Shondells cover)

‘Message Of Love’ (Pretenders cover)

‘Summer Of ’69’ (Bryan Adams cover)

‘American Girl’ (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers cover)

‘I Fought The Law’ (The Crickets cover)

‘Dancing With Myself’ (Generation X cover)

‘Rockaway Beach’ (Ramones cover)

‘Love Is For Losers’ (The Longshot cover)

‘Ziggy Stardust’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Suffragette City’ (David Bowie cover) (with Courtney Love)

‘Celebrity Skin’ (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love)

‘I’m So Bored With The U.S.A.’ (The Clash cover)

‘Neat Neat Neat’ (The Damned cover)

‘Drain You’ (Nirvana cover)

‘Last Nite’ (The Strokes cover)

‘Fox On The Run’ (Sweet cover)

‘Teenage Kicks’ (The Undertones cover)

‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ (The Clash cover)

‘Surrender’ (Cheap Trick cover) (with Courtney Love)

Encore:

‘Ready Steady Go’ (Generation X cover)

‘Where Eagles Dare’ (Misfits cover)

‘All The Young Dudes’ (David Bowie cover)

Love reignited speculation about a Hole reunion while onstage with The Coverups at The Garage earlier this week, telling the audience that she would be returning with the band “later”.

Green Day, meanwhile, released their 14th album ‘Saviors’ in January. They’re set to embark on a huge world tour in May, with the UK and Ireland leg including a show at Wembley Stadium in June. The trio will also make a headline appearance at this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival.

Armstrong and co. have announced that they’ll be playing ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ in full on the ‘Saviors’ tour to mark the classic albums’ 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively. Find any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland dates here.