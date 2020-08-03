Watch Creeper’s bloody new video for ‘Poisoned Heart’

Creeper have shared a cinematic video for their new single ‘Poison’.

The Southampton punks shared the track earlier this month, ahead of their recently released second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, which came out on Friday (July 31).

The clip, which you can watch below, features singer Will Gould as the narrative’s lead character Roe, in a live action continuation of the story presented in the animated ‘Be My End’ visual.

Roe and his partner, Annabelle, are driving across America’s sprawling, desolate highways when their past catches up with them and Roe seemingly comes to a bloody end. The video was directed by Oscar Sansom who has previously worked with Biffy Clyro and Chvrches.

Speaking of the new track, vocalist Gould said: “This song was the first we had written where we’d experimented with a baritone lead vocal.

“Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave I attempted to sing in a way I had not before, combining this with a country sensibility we had established via a piano and acoustic guitar.

“Lyrically this song sits in the second act of our narrative, our protagonist is realising what it is to feel for the first time.”

Speaking to NME about the second album and the band’s “aggressive reinvention,” Gould said: “Lyrically it tells the story of forbidden love and deadly sins. There are songs about battles with alcoholism and crazy nights out.

“There’s a decadence to it all and there are lusty romantic goth songs, but there’s also a real heart to it and a real sadness to the whole thing.”

In a four-star review, NME said that Creeper’s new album charges “into the darkness, resulting in an ambitious and nuanced album.”

Creeper recently shared their rescheduled and upgraded UK tour dates for 2021 – they’ll now take ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ around the country in March next year.

The new tour will be preceded by a special trio of hometown gigs at The Joiners in Southampton this December, where the band will play each of their three EPs in full across the gigs.