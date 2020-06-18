Watch Creeper’s brooding new animated video for single ‘Be My End’

Creeper have released an animated video to accompany their new single, ‘Be My End’ – watch it below.

Taken from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, the new single follows the release of ‘Born Cold’ and ‘All My Friends’.

“‘Be My End’ is the opening song on our new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’,” explained frontman Will Gould. “Thematically it introduces the ‘apocalyptic romance’ that the album deals in.”

Directed by Marco Pavone, whose credits include Dua Lipa, the song’s crime noir-style animated video depicts the tales of a star-crossed couple alongside the sinful townspeople who populate the fictional town of Calvary Falls.

Speaking about the video, Gould said it “marks the first time the band have used animation to tell its story…This is the band in a way you’ve never seen it before.”

Watch the video for ‘Be My End’ below:

According to a press release, ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ is a “concept album which loosely mirrors Gould’s life. Boy moves to new city, goes off the rails, meets new girl, falls in love and the world as they know it ends.”

‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ arrives July 31 and can be pre-ordered here.

Last week, Creeper auctioned off a selection of special items on eBay in aid of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of BLM protests have been held in the US, UK and other locations across the globe over the last few weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Southampton band offered their support by giving their fans the chance to bid on jackets worn onstage by frontman Will Gould – as well as other band members’ past gig gear.