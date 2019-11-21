Watch Creeper’s epic comeback video for new single ‘Born Cold’

Track was inspired by David Bowie

British punk band Creeper have shared the video for their comeback single ‘Born Cold’ – you can watch it below.

They previously debuted the track at an intimate gig at Club 229 in London earlier this month and shared it online shortly after.

Speaking about the song at the time, frontman Will Gould said: “This song is the introduction of one of the more villainous characters from our new story. It was inspired by what the Thin White Duke was for David Bowie – a more selfish, narcissistic character.”

He continued: “Creeper was always about theatrics and cinema; as much about the aesthetic as the music. So we took it to Hollywood and made it in the shadow of some of our favourite films, where some classic records have been made, and let it become something else. In ‘Born Cold’, you can hear the DNA of the band and listen to it be transformed with the addition of some of the new elements that we’ve added to the process.”

Now speaking about the new video, he added: “The video reveals the world and themes of the new album for the first time. It also introduces fans to the first of the new characters in the Creeper universe; Roe, a man from another world.”

The clip was directed by the creative collective Forest of Black, whose previous credits include Biffy Clyro, Slaves and Royal Blood.

The band are supporting Babymetal on tour next February. You can see the dates below.

FEBRUARY

19 – Glasgow, Barrowland

20 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

22 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 – London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Reviewing their recent comeback gig, NME wrote: “As they launch into debut single ‘VCR’, a frantic burst of bedroom escape and punk snarl, it’s easy to see just how much they’ve been missed. Crowd surfers fill the air as the likes of ‘Suzanne’, ‘The Honeymoon Suite’ and ‘Down Below’ remind the room of their ability to bounce between basement intensity and arena promise while ‘Crickets’ remains one of the most powerfully heartbreaking songs to come from the UK underground.

“‘Misery’ unites the crowd as they take over lead vocals from frontman Will Gould who can do nothing but stand back in awe before a powerfully raw ‘I Choose To Live’ is dedicated to the memory of his mum’s partner. In the space of an hour, Creeper reclaim their title as the most dynamic, interesting and daring punk band around. But there’s more to tonight than what’s come before.”