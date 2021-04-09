Watch CupcakKe get her own back in new ‘Mickey’ video

CupcakKe has shared a video for new single ‘Mickey’, which features the rapper holding a man at knifepoint.

“Fuck you, I’m gonna start out fresh/ And I ain’t really the type of bitch to flex,” CupcakKe raps on the new track, which shows the artist getting revenge on a cheating partner.

The release follows a prolific 2020, which saw the Chicago rapper release five singles including ‘Gum’, ‘Elephant’, ‘Discounts’ and ‘Lemon Pepper’.

Watch the video for ‘Mickey’ below.

In June last year, CupcakKe donated half the proceeds from ‘Lemon Pepper’ to the Minnesota Bail Fund following the death of George Floyd. She was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protesters who took to the streets.

The rapper had previously announced in September 2019 that she intended to quit music, explaining she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” the rapper said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”

She added: “When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two shits, you know? But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it.”

CupcakKe’s latest studio album, ‘Eden’, arrived back in November 2018.