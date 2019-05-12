Watch CupcakKe’s X-rated new video for ‘Old Town Hoe’

The remix of Lil Nas X's track dropped last month

CupcakKe has released the X-rated official video for ‘Old Town Hoe’ – check it out below.

The Chicago rapper – real name Elizabeth Eden Harris – released her take on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ last month, which followed remixes of the track from country star Billy Rae Cyrus and Diplo. An upcoming rework from Young Thug is also scheduled to arrive at a later date.

Now, CupcakKe has shared her western-inspired visuals for ‘Old Town Hoe’. The clip sees the artist ride around woodland on a toy horse, drink from a phallic bottle, and find an alternative use for corn on the cob.

“I’m gonna take your dick, put it in my hole / I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more,” CupcakKe sings in the track’s chorus. It also features the lyrics “Once he paid my rent, we been fuckin’ ever since, yeah” and “Open up the box, then eat it up just like a Pop-Tart“

Earlier this year, CupcakKe released the single ‘Squidward Nose’. On the track, she compares an ex-partner’s penis to Spongebob character Squidward’s nose.

Ahead of the new material arriving, the rapper was hospitalised after posting a suicidal message online. She later deleted the concerning tweet and confirmed that she was seeking help after a prolonged battle with mental health issues.

“I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok. I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy, & deliver great music,” CupcakKe tweeted.

“Thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me.”

CupcakKe fourth album ‘Eden’ was released in November 2018. She’ll perform at London’s Lovebox Festival this July, along with the likes of Solange and Chance The Rapper.