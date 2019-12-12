Trending:

Watch Cyndi Lauper join Henry Rollins to cover Black Flag’s ‘Rise Above’

The pair linked up at Lauper’s Home for the Holidays benefit concert.

Will Richards
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper and Henry Rollins perform at the Home For The Holidays benefit in Los Angeles. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper covered Black Flag‘s ‘Rise Above’ with the hardcore band’s former frontman Henry Rollins at a benefit concert this week – watch footage below.

Lauper was hosting her annual Home For The Holidays concert at the Novo in Los Angeles on Tuesday (December 10).

As part of the concert, which raised money for True Colors United, a charity that works to prevent homelessness in the LGBTQ+ youth community, Rollins made a performance, bringing out Lauper to put in an energetic version of the Black Flag classic – watch it below.

At the show, Cyndi Lauper also received a UN award, recognising her work as an LGBTQ+ activist.

The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ singer was given the first-ever High Note Global Prize, which was created by philanthropist David Clark, by Kesha during the event.

Lauper co-founded True Colours United back in 2008. Former US President Barack Obama recognised her work in 2013 by inviting the artist to his inauguration event.

Black Flag, meanwhile, played their first UK tour dates in 35 years back in October, joined by vocalist Mike Vallely, who first sang with the band as a guest vocalist in 2003.

