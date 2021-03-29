Watch Daði Freyr’s new video for Iceland’s 2021 Eurovision entry ‘10 Years’

Daði Freyr has shared the new video for his song ‘10 Years’, which is serving as Iceland’s official entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

The track, which debuted earlier this month, follows on from Freyr’s break-out 2020 hit ‘Think About Things’, which had been set to be Iceland’s entry in the axed 2020 edition of Eurovision.

The Guðný Rós Þórhallsdóttir-directed video for ‘10 Years’ has been released today (March 29). The clip features Freyr, who is called upon to help stop a monster from destroying Iceland by fighting back using his “sweet, sweet dance moves”, and his Eurovision band Gagnamagnið.

You can watch the video for Daði Freyr’s ‘10 Years’ below.

Freyr is one of the leading contenders to win this year’s Eurovision, which is set to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 22.

Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl confirmed earlier this month that the contest intends to have all 41 acts perform live in Rotterdam in May despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The contestants had previously been asked to submit a “live-on-tape” performance in case they are unable to travel or take part due to the pandemic.

James Newman will represent the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The singer-songwriter was previously chosen as the UK’s entrant last year.

Lordi, who won Eurovision in 2006, will also perform on the night of the grand final.