Watch Daft Punk’s unseen ‘Random Access Memories’ studio footage

Daft Punk have released a new video series titled ‘Memory Tapes’ that reflects on the creation of their final LP ‘Random Access Memories’.

The series is made up of eight episodes that offer an inside look at the creation of the album as well as highlights from the various collaborators who were featured on the LP. The collaborators share their favourite memories and the impact both Daft Punk and the album have had on their music and careers.

The first two episodes of Memory Tapes feature The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas who collaborated with the French duo on ‘Instant Crush’ and pianist Chilly Gonzales who played on ‘Within’ and ‘Give Life Back To Music’.

Upcoming episodes will include contributions from Pharrell Williams, Todd Edwards, DJ Falcon, Nile Rodgers and others.

The interviews were conducted at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Gang Studios in Paris which are two of the five spaces in which ‘Random Access Memories’ was recorded. Each episode also features never-before-seen studio footage of Daft Punk during the recording process.

The Memory Tapes series is part of the 10th anniversary content for the album which was released in 2013. Other anniversary content included a reissue of the LP including unheard tracks such as ‘Infinity Repeating’ as well as a re-release of a mini documentary series that was made about the album in 2013.

In a five-star review of the album, NME shared: “By assembling a cast of their favourite musicians and delving into their adolescent memories, Daft Punk have created something as emotionally honest as any singer-songwriter confessional – and a lot more fun to dance to. Go out and rejoice: there’s something new under the sun.”

NME also explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature.

In other news, Daft Punk memeber Guy-Manuel was credited as a producer on Travis Scott’s latest album ‘Utopia’. He worked on the track ‘MODERN JAM’ (Feat. Teezo Touchdown).

Earlier this year Thomas Bangalter explained the reasons behind the duo’s split in 2021. “My concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence go beyond its use in music creation,” he said, explaining that fans often misunderstood their music.

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology,” he continued. “As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Following them calling it quits, Bangalter announced his first solo album in over 20 years, ‘Mythologies’ – which was originally conceived as a ballet score and performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux last July.