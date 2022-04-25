Watch Damon Albarn and Flume debut collaborative single ‘Palaces’ live at Coachella

Damon Albarn and Flume have collaborated on a new single, ‘Palaces’, giving the slick track its live debut at Coachella over the weekend.

During the second weekend of the festival, Albarn – who had joined Billie Eilish onstage the previous weekend – joined Flume to deliver the live debut of ‘Palaces’, an atmospheric and emotive tune defined by its warbling, reverberant melody and warm piano chords.

Take a look at fan-shot footage of the pair performing ‘Palaces’ at Coachella below:

And watch the single’s official music video here:

Flume also brought out Toro y Moi for a performance of their 2020 single ‘The Difference’. On weekend one of Coachella, Flume also brought out the likes of Caroline Polachek, Kučka, May-A, Beck and Tove Lo to the stage.

‘Palaces’ is lifted from Flume’s forthcoming album of the same name. Due out May 20, the third studio album from Flume (aka Harley Streten) will also feature the collaborative single between himself, Kučka and Quiet Bison, ‘Escape’, which dropped alongside ‘Palaces’. Watch the video for the former track below:

There were other surprise artists joining performances at Coachella weekend two. Eilish brought out Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams to perform a cover of Paramore’s hit single ‘Misery Business’ as well as Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Elsewhere, Omar Apollo joined Daniel Caesar to perform ‘Invincible’, while cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem united to perform a couple of songs.

Catch up with all the Coachella happenings with NME‘s coverage here.