Watch Damon Albarn join Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella

Blur’s Damon Albarn joined Billie Eilish on stage during her set at Coachella for a two-song cameo – see footage below.

Albarn joined Eilish on stage for performances of her track ‘Getting Older’ and his Gorillaz hit, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Earlier in the set, Eilish also brought out Khalid to perform their duet ‘Lovely’ together. You can see footage, images and reaction to the moments below.

Damon Albarn con Billie Eilish en #Coachella pic.twitter.com/0LsUh28mHU — Marlon Cáceres (@Maranesca) April 17, 2022

Billie Eilish and Damon Albarn. Totally did not see that duet coming. #coachella pic.twitter.com/6RXcrggxPo — Hasief Ardiasyah (@hasief) April 17, 2022

LOVELY CAME TO THE STAGE

BILLIE EILISH AND KHALID ARE NO JOKE pic.twitter.com/7ayoW65OOp — ceeqeey (@nindiacikaaa) April 17, 2022

Earlier this year, Albarn called Eilish “exceptional” in an interview with The Los Angeles Times and praised her songwriting.

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother,” he said. “I think she’s exceptional.”

The interview also drew criticism after he accused Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs, something Swift later responded to on social media.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote, referring to the interview. “I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn later replied, saying that his words had been reduce to “clickbait” in the interview. He said: “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discreet your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Elsewhere on Friday at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set.