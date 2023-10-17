Watch Damon Albarn join Peter Hook & The Light to perform Gorillaz’s ‘Aries’

Peter Hook & The Light were joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a performance of the Gorillaz song ‘Aries’ – check out footage below.

The moment took place during Hook’s ongoing UK tour in which he plays both New Order’s ‘Substance’ album and Joy Division’s ‘Substance’ album in full.

At the recent slot at London’s Eventim Apollo over the weekend, however, fans were in for a surprise when the Joy Division/New Order bassist brought out Albarn as a special guest.

Advertisement

“Not long ago, I was honoured to be asked by a wonderful, very kind gentleman if I’d play with him,” Hook told the crowd on Saturday evening (October 14). “And this track is what we did, innit, Damon?”

From there, the Blur and Gorillaz singer took to the stage and together they performed their 2020 track ‘Aries’. According to Setlist.FM, this marked the first time they played the song together live and saw Albarn take on guitar and vocal duties for a heavier rendition than heard on the album.

Elsewhere at the London show Hook led his solo project – Peter Hook & The Light – through an extensive setlist comprising 16 New Order songs and 15 Joy Division songs.

The gig marked the final show of his 2023 UK tour and followed performances in Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Belfast and elsewhere.

Next month the solo project will continue with various shows across Europe, starting with a stop in Utrecht on November 13. Find remaining dates and tickets here.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Hook has teamed up with another iconic rock artist while on stage. In March he joined Smashing Pumpkins at The World Is A Vampire festival in Mexico to play a cover of Joy Division‘s ‘No Love Lost’.

As for Albarn, the singer, songwriter and musician has been on the road with Blur throughout the summer celebrating the release of their latest studio album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’. This included two mammoth showd at London’s Wembley Stadium.

They also played an intimate show in Hammersmith in July, which saw them debut new songs from the LP as well as a smattering of deep cuts and fan favourites.