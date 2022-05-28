Watch Danielle Haim and Bruce Hornby’s new video for ‘Days Ahead’ video

Bruce Hornsby has enlisted the help of Danielle Haim on a new track – check out the video for ‘Days Ahead’ below.

The video was directed and filmed by Hornsby himself during the pandemic. It sees three dimensional printed characters who can be seen variously re-arranging furniture in a dolls-house, attempting to learn a new language and thinking about what to do next in their lives.

It’s taken from Hornsby’s new album, ”Flicted’, which was released yesterday (May 27). Prior to that single release, the album was teased with lead single ‘Sidelines’, which featured Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

Check out the video for ‘Days Ahead’ here:

Earlier this week (May 25), Drake shared a photo on his Instagram from his first time meeting LA sisters Haim.

“Just met the Beatles,” he wrote in the caption alongside the black and white photo which shows the rapper with Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

Haim also shared the photo on their Instagram account, jokingly writing “We’re the Beatles” in their caption.

The band are currently on their 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘. Last week, they stopped over in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario to perform at RBC Echo Beach.

Elsewhere, Haim are due to return to the UK this summer to play Glastonbury 2022 before embarking on their COVID-delayed ‘One More Haim’ stint on these shores in July. Any remaining tickets for those dates can be found here.

Haim’s 2022 UK/Ireland tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

28 – Trinity College, Dublin

JULY 2022

13 – Millennium Square, Leeds

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – The O2 Arena, London

In March, Haim released a new standalone song called ‘Lost Track’, which arrived with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. The sisters described the finished track and its accompanying visuals as being “very collaborative” and “off the cuff”.