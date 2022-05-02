Watch Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA perform a song from their forthcoming collaborative album

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have got a collaborative project on the way, and the two rappers performed a track from it live at the Smoker’s Club festival in Southern California over the weekend.

The title of the track is not yet known, but as Stereogum point out, the duo premiered the unreleased cut during an NTS Radio show back in March.

After performing the track live together, Brown addressed the crowd: “So yeah, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA album. Y’all just heard the first song, coming soon. Motherfuckers get ready for Peggy and Danny, bitch.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Brown and JPEGMAFIA performing the track below:

It’s not the first time the two artists have collaborated. Back in 2019, JPEG featured on ‘Negro Spiritual’, a track from Brown’s fifth studio album, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. JPEG also produced ‘3 Tearz’, another song from the album that featured Run the Jewels.

Brown is currently at work on his sixth studio album, ‘Quaranta’, which is set for release later this year. Last year saw him make his debut as a stand-up comedian, opening for Hannibal Buress at a show in Texas.

JPEG, meanwhile, released fourth studio album ‘LP!’ last year. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Criminally underrated because he’s not making music like the big dogs, JPEGMafia still keeps his integrity no matter what – continually putting out a high standard of work in the process.”