Watch Danny Brown cover Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’

Danny Brown has covered Korn’s iconic nu-metal classic ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch the footage below.

Taking part in Red Bull’s battle of the band-style Soundclash against Rico Nasty in Chicago, Danny Brown pulled out a faithful rendition of Korn’s 1999 single ‘Freak On A Leash’.

Replying to footage on Twitter, one fan said “I need a Danny Brown Korn cover album asap” while another called it “legendary”. Not everyone was a fan though, with a few people comparing Brown to Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, and another saying, “listen I absolutely love Danny Brown but this is me at karaoke.”

Brown was joined by a full band for the performance, though he left the infamous scatting section in the hands of someone else. Watch the performance below:

Earlier this year, Danny Brown made his debut as a stand-up comic, performing at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas in front of 4,000 people.

In a pair of now-deleted tweets seen by Complex, Brown also went on to say that he’s “addicted” to performing stand-up, even though he admitted that he has room to improve.

“Definitely have a lot to work on but I can honestly say I’m addicted now and want to get better at this so I’m definitely gonna go hard when I get back home,” he allegedly wrote.

Tonights my first time going on stage and doing stand up … wish me luck 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile Korn will release their 14th studio album ‘Requiem’ in February.

After teasing the announcement through a series of interactive VR billboards, the nu-metal group confirmed the release of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Nothing’ alongside new single ‘Start The Healing’.

During Korn’s recent tour, it was revealed that three members of the band had contracted COVID-19; frontman Jonathan Davis, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer, and drummer Ray Luzier. While each incident caused them to postpone some tour dates, the band still carried on performing in select cities. About two weeks after his diagnosis, Davis returned to perform with the band, albeit sitting on a throne through most of their set.

Earlier this month, Davis opened up on his fight with COVID-19, saying that the experience had left him “scared shitless”.