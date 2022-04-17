Watch Danny Elfman perform ‘Simpsons’ theme song at Coachella 2022

Danny Elfman performed at Coachella last night (April 16), and during his set he treated fans to a rock rendition of the theme song for The Simpsons.

The composer’s unique set included songs by his new wave band Oingo Boingo, a few solo tracks as well as some of his most famous film and TV themes.

His best-known work, the theme tune for The Simpsons, came in the middle of the 19-track set. Elfman, performing shirtless, delivered a rock version of the animated sitcom’s theme with a full orchestra.

Other theme songs in his set included Batman, Spider-Man, Alice In Wonderland, and he also performed songs from Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

You can see footage of Elfman performing The Simpsons theme below:

WHO THOUGHT THE SIMPSONS THEME AT COACHELLA WAS A JOKE??? NEVER UNDERESTIMATE DANNY ELFMAN#coachella pic.twitter.com/HOu2OdbD7I — главная фанатка Макрона и Разгромов (@VasilySupremacy) April 17, 2022

Danny Elfman played:

‘Sorry’

‘Insects’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘Spider-Man Main Title’

‘Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘Just Another Day’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘Jack’s Lament / This Is Halloween / What’s This?’ (From The Nightmare Before Christmas)

‘Breakfast Machine’ (From Pee-wee’s Big Adventure)

‘Kick Me’

‘Insanity’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘The Batman Theme’

‘True’

‘The Simpsons Main Title Theme’ (Rock rendition)

‘Only A Lad’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘Love In The Time Of COVID’

‘Ice Dance / The Grand Finale’ (From Edward Scissorhands)

‘Dead Man’s Party’ (Oingo Boingo song)

‘Alice’s Theme’ (From Alice In Wonderland)

‘Happy’

‘Who Do You Want To Be’ (Oingo Boingo song)

Elfman released ‘Big Mess’, his first solo studio album in 37 years, last April. The LP was written and recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in 2020 and includes contributions from drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks and guitarist Nili Brosh.

Elsewhere at Coachella this weekend, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

Elsewhere on Saturday, K-pop icons 2NE1 reunited on stage for their first performance together in seven years, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a brand new song, and Post Malone joined 21 Savage for a performance of their 2018 hit ‘Rockstar’.