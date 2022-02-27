Watch Dashboard Confessional perform ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’ on Kimmel

Dashboard Confessional have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live – watch them perform ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’ below.

The emotive set saw the group deliver their latest single from new album, ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ – the group’s first new album in over four years. The album arrived on Friday (February 25) via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

The new song sees frontman Chris Carraba reflecting on ageing and getting older. “I’m starting to live without doubting/I’m learning to like who I am…I’m trying to let go a little/I’m starting to think that I can,” he sings on the track.

Advertisement

Watch the performance here:

Speaking about the new album recently, Carrabba added: “Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process, and at the heart of this collection of songs.

“I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realise it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that.”

Last year, Carrabba sustained “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, Carrabba told fans at the time: “My injuries were severe but not life-threatening.”

“I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”