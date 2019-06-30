Watch Dave bring fan on stage for brilliant ‘Thiago Silva’ performance at Glastonbury

Take a bow, Alex.

A massive Dave fan has become an unlikely star of Glastonbury after he was pulled on stage by the rapper for wearing a football shirt printed with Thiago Silva’s name.

The ‘Location’ rapper brought the fan on stage to perform his track with AJ Tracey of the same name – which pays tribute to the Paris Saint Germain star’s talents.

As he appeared on stage, the crowd chanted “Alex Alex Alex” as the lucky fan performed a stunning word-perfect rendition of the track – which left the rapper visibly stunned.

After the track finished, Dave turned to Alex and said: “Wait there for me on the side of the stage. I’m gonna nick you.”

While the moment received a huge reaction among fans in attendance, it also received a huge reaction among fans too.

“Someone upload the clip of Alex killing it with Dave at Glastonbury right now please. Best moment of the whole festival,” said fan Adam Starkey.

Another reasoned: “Dave bringing out a spankered young lad named Alex to rap along to Thiago Silva is my highlight of Glastonbury so far.”

This comes after Dave and Fredo joined Stormzy during his Pyramid Stage headline set to perform their number one hit ‘Funky Friday’.

Reviewing the moment in question, NME said: “At this point, it’s hard to remember whether so many UK Black artists had shared the stage together at Glastonbury.

“A speechless minute of Stormzy recognising where is and what is happening around him follows before he brings out rising UK rapper Dave. Fredo then joins him for ‘Funky Friday’.”

Meanwhile The Cure will close Glastonbury 2019 for a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Check back for at NME.com for our latest coverage of Glastonbury 2019.