Watch Dave bring a young fan on stage for a fierce version of ‘Thiago Silva’ at Reading

Alex from Glasto has a rival

Dave wowed the audience at Reading Festival last night (August 23) with his set on the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

There was another ‘Alex from Glasto’ moment too when Dave brought out another young fan for a rendition of ‘Thiago Silva’. The fan – who goes by the name Jamz Mataz on social media – tore through a word-perfect rendition of the song to the delight of the onlooking audience.

Back in June, the ‘Location’ rapper brought Alex on stage to perform his track with AJ Tracey of the same name – which pays tribute to the Paris Saint Germain star’s talents.

As he appeared on stage, the crowd chanted “Alex Alex Alex” as the lucky fan performed a stunning word-perfect rendition of the track – which left the rapper visibly stunned. The video of Alex went viral and he later released his first single.

You can watch footage from Jamz’ Reading moment with Dave below:

In other news, Netflix has confirmed the transmission date for the new series of Top Boy which will feature Dave as a new cast member alongside Little Simz.

The third series is the first in six years for the London-set crime drama, with the first two seasons having been shown on Channel 4.

Top Boy‘s original creators Charles Steel, Alasdair Flind, Ronan Bennett and Yann Demange are back as executive producers. Original music for the series is by Brian Eno.