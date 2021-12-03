Watch Dave Grohl and daughter Violet cover Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take The Box’

Dave Grohl has enlisted the help of his daughter Violet for the latest instalment of Hanukkah Sessions, covering Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Take The Box’.
The Foo Fighters frontman has been working with producer Greg Kurstin to deliver eight covers of Jewish artists for each of the eight days of Festival Of The Lights. This cover marks number five, and the first with an additional guest performer.
Violet’s vocals remarkably resemble that of Winehouse’s, with two backup vocalists also participating in the performance. Kurstin helms the piano, while Dave tackles the drums, also marking the first time he hasn’t provided vocals for this year’s Hanukkah Sessions.
In the description of the video, a statement reads, “Despite this song’s mention of a “Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,” it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish.
“Gone far too soon…Ms. Amy Winehouse and ‘Take The Box’.”
Watch the cover below.
This is hardly the first time the father-daughter duo have teamed up musically, with Violet a frequent fixture at Foos’ shows across recent years, most recently at the band’s headlining set at Lollapalooza in August.
“I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’” Grohl told the Sunday Times Culture magazine in an interview.
“And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine’.”
‘Take My Box’ follows four other covers Grohl and Kurstin have performed this year so far as part of Hanukkah Sessions: Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’, Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’, the Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ and Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’.