Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for new Hanukkah song series

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have teamed up to cover The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ – the first in a new series of covers to celebrate Hanukkah.

In a video posted to Twitter, Grohl is seen delivering vocals and drums on the furious rendition of the 1994 track, while Kurstin plays the song’s distinctive keys.

Sharing the track to Twitter, they wrote: “As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys!”

It’s the first offering of the project, which will see the pair covering eight songs by Jewish artists, one for each day of the holiday season.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl first explained of the project.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he added in a tweet. “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

The Hanukkah Sessions! comes as Foo Fighters gear up to release their new tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. The album is set for release on February 5, 2021, and the band recently shared its first single, the dark ‘Shame Shame’.

“This is our Saturday night party album,” Grohl told NME of the new record recently. “It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again.”

Foo Fighters also recently shared a new short documentary called ‘Times Like Those’, celebrating their 25 years as a band.