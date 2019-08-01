The band have a Van Halen covers LP on its way

Dave Grohl joined Los Angeles indie duo The Bird and the Bee for their appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a rendition of Van Halen classic ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love’.

The footage sees the Foo Fighters frontman taking to the drums for multi-instumentalist Greg Kurstin and singer Inara George’s band.

The song will also appear on The Bird and the Bee’s upcoming album ‘Interpreting The Masters Volume 2: A Tribute Van Halen’, which is released tomorrow (August 2).

Grohl’s appearance sees him return a favour after both Kurstin and George appeared on Foo Fighters’ 2017 track ‘Dirty Water’. Kurstin also produced the track’s parent album, ‘Concrete and Gold’.

Also appearing on the record is Beck, who is a long-time collaborator of Kurstin’s (their partnership dates as far back as Beck’s 2003 album ‘Sea Change’. Beck appears on a jazzy version of Van Halen’s ‘Hot For Teacher’, the news of which was revealed earlier this month.

The first edition of The Bird and the Bee’s covers series, which was released in 2010, heard the band take on hits by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Their last original LP was 2015’s ‘Recreational Love’.

Meanwhile, Grohl was spotted watching Aussie punks The Chats earlier this month in the company of none other than Alex Turner, Matt Helders and Josh Homme.