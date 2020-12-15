Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the latest cover in their ongoing ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series – you can watch their brilliant take on Bob Dylan‘s’ ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ below.

The two artists have marked the religious festival by delivering their take on a selection of tracks by Jewish artists – kicking off the series last Thursday (December 10) with a rendition of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’.

Covers of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ , Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’ and Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ have all followed, and the latest instalment in the series sees Grohl (who plays drums) and Kurstin (harmonica/keys) delivering an impassioned take on the Dylan track – taken from 1966’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’.

So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @bobdylan!#hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/k6VtrThTCv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 15, 2020

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @bobdylan!,” they said of the cover.

Announcing the series last week, Grohl said: “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to return with a new album next year. ‘Medicine At Midnight’ will be released on February 5, 2021 and will include the recently released single ‘Shame Shame’.