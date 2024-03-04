Watch Dave Grohl have a ‘Beautiful Day’ at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere finale

Fan-captured footage of Dave Grohl singing and dancing along to U2 at the final night of their Sphere residency has been doing the rounds on social media.

The Foo Fighters frontman was among those at the Irish rock band’s final date of their MSG Sphere residency in Las Vegas this past weekend (March 2). A video taken by a fan at the show sees Grohl rocking out and singing along to U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’ while holding a glass of wine. Other guests at the final show include First Lady Jill Biden and regular collaborator Brian Eno.

U2 have been playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas since September 29, 2023. The residency saw the band perform their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ in its entirety for the first time ever.

Dave Grohl @foofighters in complete rock fan boy mode supporting @U2’s final night is a total mood @SphereVegas 🤘🎸☮️ #U2UVSphere #U2 #FooFighters 🙌 Video: Chris Carey / U2 at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/KCCaRavwQq — Ellen Houlihan (@elliehoulie) March 3, 2024

Dave Grohl enjoying U2’s final concert at the Sphere. pic.twitter.com/1qozzBUpLW — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 4, 2024

The final show also saw U2 joined by Daniel Lanois and pre-recorded performance from Neil Finn. Lanois, who co-produced the band’s classic albums ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Achtung Baby’, joined them on stage to play the latter record’s ‘One’. U2 also played a version of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, a song they have been covering at recent shows. For this farewell performance they were joined by the song’s writer Neil Finn, albeit virtually.

Elsewhere, Bono recently paid tribute to an emotional Larry Mullen Jr who was in attendance at a show on Friday (March 1).

The Irish rock legends performed their penultimate show at the state of the art venue at the Venetian resort after 40 shows on Friday, where their drummer was in attendance after missing out on the historic residency as he recovers from neck surgery.

“That is the man who pinned the note on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School all those years ago. And we are very grateful that he did and that he’s here with us tonight. We wish him a speedy, speedy, speedy recovery. We love you, Larry Mullen Jr,” Bono said.

In a five-star review from opening night of the residency, NME said the show “truly takes your breath away”, adding: “They pull off a dazzling series of technological tricks right from the outset as whirring drones whizz past the audience while everything from giant helicopters, falling letters, widescreen desert landscapes and even a projection of the Sphere itself come hurtling towards the audience.”

In other news, it was revealed that the former Nirvana drummer appears on St. Vincent’s upcoming album ‘All Born Screaming’, playing drums on the single ‘Broken Man’.

Speaking to NME about his work on the song, Annie Clark (St.Vincent) shared: “From the beginning of the song, it’s a slow-burn. The shape of the song is climbing the mountain, because it just grows and grows. There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in, and then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge.”