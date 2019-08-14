Watch Dave Grohl invite crowdsurfing Foo Fighters fan in wheelchair on stage at Sziget 2019

"He's the fucking star of the show, right there"

Foo Fighters‘ headline set at Sziget Festival in Hungary last night saw frontman Dave Grohl invite a crowdsurfing fan in a wheelchair on stage. Check out footage of the special moment below along with the setlist from the show.

Ahead of their closing track ‘Everlong’, Dave Grohl was thanking the audience when he paid tribute to the fan crowdsurfing from his wheelchair and a girl who had been blowing bubbles – before invited both to be lifted on stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen I would like to say, even to the guy in the fucking wheelchair,” Grohl giddily said to the crowd as he noticed the crowdsurfing fan. “He’s the fucking star of the show right there – that’s the fucking star of the show. My man! My man! I have a question; do you wanna come up and watch the show from up here?

“You wanna come up? Bring that motherfucker up here right now. Come on, come see the show. And then you know what? How about this: the girl with the bubbles, you still got bubbles? Where’s my bubble girl? I need the bubble girl and I need this man here right now – come up on stage.”

He added: “I would like to say that between the bubble girl and this man right here, and mother nature, I think we had a beautiful night.”

Foo Fighters’ Sziget Festival setlist was:

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

Rope

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Another One Bites the Dust/Ziggy Stardust (Queen/Bowie)

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Wheels

Run

Monkey Wrench

Hey, Johnny Park!

Big Me

Best of You

Dirty Water

This Is a Call

Everlong

Before they return to the UK to headline next week, Foo Fighters are giving fans the chance to vote for what they play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds 2019.

Check out the full stage set times for Reading & Leeds 2019 here, and the latest weather forecast here.