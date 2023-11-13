Watch Dave Grohl join daughter Violet to cover Nirvana and Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl teamed up with his daughter Violet once again at the weekend, joining her for two songs at a concert by David Bowie‘s pianist Mike Garson.

Garson was performing a concert of Bowie covers at LA’s Sun Rose on Saturday (November 11) which 17-year-old Violet joined in for, performing renditions of songs including ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, ‘Where Are We Now?’, ‘Lady Grinning Soul’, ‘Life On Mars?’ and ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Later on, Dave came to play the drums a cover of Nirvana‘s 1993 hit ‘Heart Shaped Box’. They also performed their debut ‘Show Me How’, which appears on Foo Fighters‘ recent album ‘But Here We Are’.

The TV host, DJ and music executive Matt Pinfield was in attendance and shared various clips of their performances to Instagram. “[Violet] was the featured vocalist all night with David Bowie keyboard legend Mike Garson and his band. She did stellar versions of all the Bowie songs. Her range is incredible,” Pinfield wrote.

Check out the footage below:

What a wonderful night together! My 22nd show at The Sun Rose featured the amazing @viioletgrohl. Photos by @MShiersPhoto. pic.twitter.com/beYQvXf57K — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) November 13, 2023

Violet has been touring with Foo Fighters as a backing vocalist for the last few years and appeared with them at last year’s tribute concerts held for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, where she covered Jeff Buckley‘s ‘Last Goodbye’ and ‘Grace’ and The Zutons‘ ‘Valerie’.

Dave also brought out Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’, a song he wrote for his mother, at Glastonbury earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have also been announced as one of the headliners of next year’s Rock Werchter festival, alongside Dua Lipa.

Lipa will top the bill on Saturday, July 6 while the latter will close out the four day Belgium festival the following night (July 7).

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters’ headline set will come shortly after their 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22). The band are also due to play at HellFest in France that month and Roskilde two days before Rock Werchter.