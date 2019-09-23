Watch Dave Grohl make surprise appearance with Squeeze at Kentucky festival

The Foo Fighters frontman helped out one of the band's classics

Dave Grohl joined Squeeze onstage a festival in Kentucky this weekend to help them perform one of their classic tracks.

The Foo Fighters frontman made a surprise appearance during the London band’s set at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (September 21).

Grohl aided on percussion during ‘Black Coffee In Bed’, a track taken from their fifth album ‘Sweets From A Stranger’. You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The musician was later spotted watching Hall & Oates at the festival. The duo later shared a picture of them with Grohl, who was wearing a t-shirt with their names on, on their Instagram page.

Foo Fighters had headlined Bourbon & Beyond on Friday (September 20), during which they did their now traditional cover of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ with drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals and played tracks from across their back catalogue.

Last week, the group released a new live EP called ‘Live At Roswell’ to coincide with the planned storm on Area 51. The seven songs were recorded at the band’s gig at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico in 2005.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently said he wanted to start a petition to get the band to break up. His comments came after Hawkins told Foo Fighters’ Reading Festival crowd last month that he wanted to start a petition to get Oasis to reunite.