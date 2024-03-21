Watch Dave Grohl perform a touching new song he wrote about Josh Homme

Dave Grohl performed a new song he wrote about Josh Homme during a solo appearance at a benefit show last night (March 20) – watch the footage below.

The Foo Fighters frontman played live as part of the ‘Josh Homme & Friends’ event, which took place at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California. Held in support of the Sweet Stuff Foundation, the evening also featured performances from the likes of Beck, St. Vincent and The Kills.

“When Josh asked me to come out and play tonight, I said, ‘Of course’,” Grohl told the audience. “And then I spent a couple of days trying to figure out like, ‘What the fuck am I gonna play?'”

Advertisement

He continued: “My first idea that I had… I was like, ‘You know what? This shit’s funny – I’m gonna come out and I’m gonna do a fucking Doja Cat song’. And I spent fucking days trying to learn that fucking ‘Bitch, I said what I said‘ [song, ‘Paint The Town Red’].

“There are so many lyrics to that song – like maybe more than ‘The Sound Of Silence’, which is a lot! I woke up at like two o’clock in the morning – I was like, ‘I’m not gonna roll out ‘Everlong’ for the thousandth time’.”

Grohl went on to explain that he ended up browsing a playlist of “great acoustic covers” on Spotify before deciding to “write something” new.

“So I did something that’s maybe considered really, really uncool,” he said. “But I wrote a song that’s really genuine and earnest about my friend Josh.

“We’re all here for this one big reason, but I don’t know if we’d all be here if it weren’t for that guy. And when that guy fucking calls you and says, ‘Hey, I’m doing something’… he’ll kick your ass if you don’t, basically.”

Advertisement

Grohl added: “So I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends’… by actually singing about how much I fucking love you, man. And I’ve never even sung it out loud.”

In the first verse, Grohl sang: “When I’m feeling I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough/ If you feel like riding, you know I’ll ride with you/ If I’m free and you’ve got big plans, take it from me I’ll take that chance/ Tell me the reason, I understand/ Whatever you need I’ve got you, man.”

At the end of the performance, Homme took to the stage to hug Grohl. Check out the video above.

The Sweet Stuff Foundation “was founded in 2013 to give assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability”, per its official website.

In other news, Homme recently said he “would love” to reunite his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures which features Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.

“It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that’s Dave’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music,” he explained.

“I really want to – Dave knows this. I really want Vultures to get back together and do one more round.”

The trio released their sole self-titled album in 2009, and have not shared any new music since. However, they did briefly reunite in 2022 to play at the late Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert.