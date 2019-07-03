Watch Dave Grohl sing ‘My Hero’ with the doctor who treated his broken leg

Dr. Johan Sampson got his moment of glory in Stockholm this weekend...

During Foo Fighters‘ gig as part of Lollapalooza Stockholm on Saturday (July 29), Dave Grohl spotted the doctor who treated the broken leg he received back in 2015, and proceeded to sing him a song…

Spotting Dr. Johan Sampson in the crowd during the show halfway through ‘My Hero’, he shouted “There he is! Sing it to him!” to the crowd, who duly responded.

It was back in June of 2015 that the former Nirvana drummer fell off stage at a show at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, falling into the security pit and breaking his leg.

Famously, it was an injury that forced the band to cancel their scheduled headline set at that year’s Glastonbury, which they eventually made up for by returning in 2017.

As you would in his situation, he then proceeded to crowdsurf all the way to the front, before embracing Grohl on stage and singing the end of the song with him.

Skip to 6:10 below to see the moment Dave spots the doc in the crowd.

Foo Fighters’ current tour stretches throughout the summer, which ends with them headlining the Reading & Leeds Festivals alongside The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.

They come to the UK a week before those shows, playing the Glasgow Summer Sessions on August 17, and shows in Dublin and Belfast the following week.