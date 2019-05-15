Impressive stuff, Yoyoko.

Dave Grohl has given his thumbs up to a young drummer, after her cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘The Pretender’ achieved viral fame.

Japanese fan Yoyoko Soma originally shot to viral fame in December 2018 after posting an impressive cover of the drum track on YouTube – which led to an appearance on the Ellen Show.

Yesterday, the nine-year-old returned to show off her skills once more – and there was a surprise endorsement waiting for her from Dave Grohl too.

“Hey Yoyoka, this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters,” Grohl said in a surprise video message. “I’ve seen you play ‘The Pretender’ before and you are amazing. So, keep it up because the world needs more drummers.”

This comes after Yoyoka’s first performance saw her delivering an impressive rendition of Queen’s ‘Good Times, Bad Times.’

Meanwhile, Grohl was part of a special live band who covered Motörhead and Thin Lizzy during a charity show in memory of Ronnie James Dio earlier this month.

The Foo Fighters frontman was a surprise guest at the fifth annual ‘Ride For Ronnie’ charity event in Encino, California.

Foo Fighters will return to the UK in August to headline Reading & Leeds – marking what will probably be their final shows on these shores in support of 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’.