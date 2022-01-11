Watch Dave Grohl terrorise Foo Fighters bandmates in trailer for comedy horror film ‘STUDIO 666’

The first trailer for Foo Fighters‘ comedy horror movie STUDIO 666 has landed.

Frontman Dave Grohl stars alongside his bandmates in the film, which is released in US cinemas on February 25. A clip from the movie was shared last December.

In the trailer the musicians, who are portraying themselves, arrive at a studio inside the Encino, Los Angeles mansion where they recorded their 10th album ‘Medicine At Midnight‘ (2021). As they progress with recording the LP, Grohl and the Foos come to suspect that the building is haunted.

Advertisement

Grohl becomes forgetful and also starts to exhibit devilish behaviour. He becomes more powerfully possessed by supernatural forces and at points violently attacks bandmates including Chris Shiflett, whose face he shoves onto a fired-up BBQ grill.

Grohl explained of the movie last year: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film. Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album ‘Medicine at Midnight’ (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.”

STUDIO 666 sees the full band – Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and others.

The movie is based on a story by Grohl, with the screenplay written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.

Advertisement

In other Foo Fighters news, drummer Hawkins is set to feature on ‘Brother Johnny’, a 17-track record celebrating the career of legendary blues musician Johnny Winter.