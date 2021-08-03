Watch Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet join Foo Fighters for punk cover at Lollapalooza

Dave Grohl was joined on stage by his daughter Violet during Foo Fighters‘ headline set at Lollapalooza 2021 last weekend (August 1).

The rock giants were nearing the end of their set at the Chicago festival when Violet joined them on stage for a high-energy cover of X’s ‘Nausea’.

The track was the first cover to be recorded by the pair and also served as a nod to their family history – X’s D.J. Bonebrake is a direct relative of Grohl’s grandmother.

Violet was backed by her dad and the band as she sang to the thousands gathered at Chicago’s Grant Park – watch a clip of the performance below.

Dave Grohl & his oldest daughter Violet on stage & singing a song they did together in front of everyone at Lollapalooza✨ pic.twitter.com/NtvW6Ktl1G — 👻🎃 (CLOSED) (@Reader416) August 2, 2021

Violet has been a frequent fixture at Foos shows across recent years, having memorably joined the band at their Leeds Festival headline set in 2019.

She also provided backing vocals on the Foos’ tenth and most recent album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ after hanging out with the band at a “funky old house” in California where they recorded the record.

“At around two or three o’clock [every day] I would take a break and go pick her up from school,” Grohl told the BBC. “Sometimes she’d want to come back to the house and she’d sit on the couch and do her homework.

“One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of ‘Making A Fire’, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

“And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!’”

Hailing his daughter’s talents, the Foo Fighters frontman described Violet as “the best vocalist in the Grohl family”.

Grohl also previously admitted his desire to become her drummer, describing it as “one of my life dreams”.