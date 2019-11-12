Watch Dave Grohl perform the wholesome ‘Here We Go Song’ on ‘Sesame Street’

He'll feature in the show's 50th season

Dave Grohl‘s appearance on Sesame Street has been shared online – watch below.

The Foo Fighters frontman recorded a track with Elmo and Big Bird last year to mark the US children’s TV show’s 50th anniversary. Images of his time on set subsequently appeared online courtesy of the series’ puppeteers.

With Sesame Street due to reach its half-century milestone as its new season premieres on November 16, Grohl’s wholesome ‘Here We Go Song’ has now been shared in full.

Arriving on YouTube earlier today (November 12), the clip sees Elmo introduce the Foos singer to viewers. “Oh, hi everybody. This is our friend Mr Dave Grohl,” says the iconic character.

“Hi, it’s nice to come here and be with my friends Big Bird and Elmo,” an enthusiastic Grohl replies. “You know, I was just thinking: there’s friends everywhere, even the ones that you don’t know.”

Grohl and his new pals then travel to various US locations to meet new friends as the trio perform ‘Here We Go Song’. “All across America, whoa,” they sing in the song’s chorus. “From my street to your street, whoa.”

Earlier tonight, Foo Fighters shared the video on their official Twitter page. “Here we go @sesamestreet!” they captioned the post.

“This better be a new addition to the setlist,” said one fan in the comments section. Another wrote: “I’d heard the Foos were working on a new album… But I never thought this…”

Grohl previously appeared in 2015’s The Muppets movie, which saw him take part in a drum battle with Animal.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, have shared a new EP of B-sides called ‘02050525’. It was released in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary and features ‘Spill’ from the ‘In Your Honour’ era.