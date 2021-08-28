Watch Dave join Stormzy to perform ‘Clash’ at Reading Festival 2021

During Stormzy‘s headline set at Reading Festival last night, he brought Dave to the stage – watch their performance of ‘Clash’ below.

The collaboration appears on Dave’s recent second album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, and last night’s performance marks the first time the pair have played it live together.

After Dave left the stage following the performance, Stormzy told the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for King David.”

See Stormzy and Dave bring ‘Clash’ to the first night of Reading Festival 2021 below:

Friday at Reading 2021 also featured the likes of Sam Fender, Mabel, Sports Team and more.

Playing before Stormzy on the Main Stage was AJ Tracey, with NME calling his set “a slam-dunk festival comeback,” writing: “AJ brings it all back home with final song, ‘Ladbroke Grove’, which sounds bigger, somehow, than it did two years ago. Perhaps the cover of night offers the lights-out naughtiness that usually only a small club can offer – it is a garage banger, after all.

“Or perhaps it’s because after the past 18 months that these punters have had, it’s a chance for AJ to be live and direct as he becomes king of the Bank Holiday weekend.”

Today (August 28) at Reading is set to be headlined by Post Malone and Disclosure, with a supporting cast including Two Door Cinema Club, slowthai, Sigrid and more.