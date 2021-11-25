NHC, the supergroup featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Jane’s Addiction’s guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney, played their first full gig in Los Angeles this week (November 23) – watch them cover David Bowie below.

The supergroup had made their live debut in September with a set at the Ohana Festival in California, but made their full bow with a show at The Troubadour in LA on Tuesday.

For the finale of the show, the band – who played with Foo Fighters and Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear – were joined on stage by Hawkins’ 14-year-old son Shane, who played drums for the rendition of Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’.

“He’s a little fucking bad-ass, that is for goddamn sure” Hawkins told the crowd (per Rolling Stone), going to change the lyrics to the song to: “He took it all too far/But boy can Shane play the fuckin’ drums.”

Watch the cover below:

Last week, NHC shared a new video for their recent single ‘Devil That You Know’, one of two new songs from the band shared earlier this month, alongside ‘Lazy Eye’. They followed on from the double release of ‘Feed The Cruel’ and ‘Better Move On’ in September.

NHC formed last December, and an album has been recorded, though a release date and full details have yet to be confirmed.

Chaney and Hawkins previously played together in Alanis Morissette’s live band in the ’90s, while Chaney is also a part of Hawkins’ solo band The Coattail Riders.

Discussing the project in a recent interview with Forbes, Navarro said that NHC represents “an awakening of everything I loved about playing,” while Hawkins has called Navarro “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock”.