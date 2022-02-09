Watch Dave perform ‘In the Fire’ at the BRIT Awards 2022 with a guitar-flamethrower

Dave took home Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act award at this year’s BRIT Awards, where he also delivered a pyrotechnic-fuelled rendition of his ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’ cut ‘In the Fire’.

During his acceptance speech, the rapper thanked God “first and foremost” and said, “I appreciate all the love from the fans.” He went on to thank collaborator Kyle Evans, his mother, friends and family.

“I want to say thank you to all of the artists that are in the same field as me. The rappers that have suffered for years and years and years and years and years, and broken down so many barriers in this industry that I’m in right now,” the rapper continued.

“It’s for you guys that I feel like, it’s only right that I carry on doing the same thing, and for the people that are here today,” he added, specifically shouting out Best New Artist winner Little Simz and Ghetts, who was also nominated in the Hip Hop/Rap/Grime category.

“Listen, man. I’m just a guy that really, really, really loves music, man. To be able to be here to share a stage with some of the most talented musicians in the world, in the country, some of the best rappers in my field. It’s the best I can do, man.”

Watch the speech in full below:

Following his win, Dave closed out the show with a spectacular rendition of ‘In the Fire’, bringing onstage the track’s featured guests – Giggs, Ghetts, Fredo and Meekz – to perform their respective verses along with a gospel choir.

The performance wrapped up with Dave shredding a guitar solo with a flamethrower attached to the instrument’s neck, bursts of fire periodically shooting out into the air. Watch the show-stopping performance below:

Dave was nominated for four awards at this year’s BRITs, having also been up for the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Song categories.

His win marks his second BRIT Award, having previously received Album of the Year in 2020 for debut LP ‘Psychodrama’. That year, he also performed an incendiary rendition of ‘Psychodrama’ cut ‘Black’, sharing an extra verse that branded Boris Johnson “a real racist”.

Other winners at this year’s BRIT Awards included Adele, Wolf Alice, Holly Humberstone, and Sam Fender. See the full list of winners here.