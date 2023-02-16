Watch David Byrne and Maggie Rogers duet on ‘Strange Overtones’ in New York

David Byrne and Maggie Rogers have duetted together on the song ‘Strange Overtones’ in New York. You can watch the moment below.

Byrne joined Rogers at Radio City Music Hall in New York, for the song, where both danced and sang together throughout. The song was taken from Byrne and Eno’s 2008 album, ‘Everything That Happens Will Happen Today’.

You can watch the moment here:

Last year, Rogers returned with her second album ‘Surrender‘ and Byrne had a cameo in the video for the album’s first single, ‘That’s Where I Am.’

In an interview with NME, Rogers revealed that she got Byrne to appear by emailing him out of the blue: “I cold emailed him,” she explained. “We’d never met. I’m a massive fan. And “Strange Overtones” was a song in the pandemic that I just deeply connected to and played over and over and over again. So he feels a part of this record in my brain because I was so connected to that song.”

“[He] was just like, “Yeah, I’m getting my haircut downtown tomorrow. Where? What time?”… He was like, “Yeah, great. I’ll ride my bike over. I think I can hang for like 20 minutes.”

Earlier this month, Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series was released – with a Valentines theme.

The Talking Heads frontman featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs were love-themed. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.

“This playlist consists mostly of recent songs I’ve added to my playlists. Some of these artists and songs were mentioned to me by friends, newspapers, and algorithms. They are not all love songs, but many of them are very popular!” he wrote [via BrooklynVegan].

Meanwhile, Byrne’s musical with Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love, is set to make its Broadway debut this summer.

Last November, Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers re-released their cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ to raise money for abortion rights charity, the Brigid Alliance.

“Pay what you want,” said the artists in a joint Instagram post. “Everything goes to the Brigid Alliance – an organisation that helps provide travel, food, lodging and childcare support for abortion seekers.”